Man in 2019 armed robbery on-campus at ODU sentenced to 5 years 3 months

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in an armed robbery on-campus at Old Dominion University has been sentenced to five years and three months active time in prison.

Amiel Torrence was sentenced to 16 years with 10 years and nine months suspended on charges of burglary, conspiracy, abduction by force or intimidation and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an armed robbery at an ODU on-campus residence hall in February 2019.

Police said several armed people forced their way into a room at the Dominion House, a building that offers housing for upperclassmen. They then fled on foot, and no injuries or stolen property were reported.

A couple days after the incident, police arrested five individuals in connection with the robbery.

