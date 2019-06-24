Man hospitalized following fire at Norfolk home dies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was taken to the hospital after a Norfolk home caught fire Friday evening has died, officials say.

A Norfolk Fire-Rescue spokesperson said 67-year-old Clinton Green died from injuries he sustained in the fire, which happened on a home on West 28th Street around 5 p.m.

10 On Your Side learned that Green was employed with BAE Systems since 2011 as a handy person. A company spokesperson says it’s sad news for the company.

10 On Your Side also reached out to friends who say that Green was good at making people laugh and was a great singer.

The fire is under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

