NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 18-year-old Jordan M. Richardson led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle before a K9 unit caught him hiding in recycling bin, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says.

On Tuesday, he was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court on several charges.

Jordan Miguel Richardson (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

On May 12, Richardson was driving “erratically” in the 7800 block Shore Drive when a Norfolk police officer ran the vehicle’s tags and found it was reported stolen, officials said.

As the officer was stopped at the same traffic light as Richardson, the two made eye contact with one another, and Richardson covered his face with a medical mask and a hood, officials said.

When the light turned green, the officer turned on his patrol car’s light and sirens to pull Richardson over, but he sped off down East Little Creek Road toward Azalea Garden Road.

Richardson U-turned and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of East Little Creek Road before wrecking the Kia between Pace and Faber roads.

Richardson began to flee on foot, hopping multiple fences. The officer called a K9 unit and set up a perimeter. Richardson was found by a K9 in a resident’s backyard, but he hopped more fences. Finally, he was tracked down hiding in a recycling bin, officials said. Officers found two loaded semiautomatic handguns inside of Richardson’s backpack that he had left in one of the backyards.

On Monday, Richardson pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon (a felony for second and subsequent offenses), receiving a stolen vehicle and eluding police.

Richardson is set for sentencing on Jan. 5.

“Mr. Richardson committed multiple crimes, including making a situation worse by not pulling over when the police attempted to stop him,” said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Furthermore, the Second Amendment does not permit the carrying of weapons in unlawful ways. The illegal carrying of weapons is a danger to public safety, and we will seek a sentence appropriate to the seriousness of this case.”