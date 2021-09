NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital late Friday night with a gunshot wound.

According to police, they received a call around 11:35 p.m. about the incident. When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke to the 40-year-old victim, who had been grazed by a bullet. The man’s injury was not serious, police said.

Police determined through their investigation that the incident took place in the 1100 block of Mariner Street.

The investigation continues.