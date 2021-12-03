Man given 38 years in prison for homicide on Dallas Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted of murder in a 2017 shooting in Norfolk will spend the next 38 years in prison.
A jury found that 39-year-old Willie Floyd Jr. shot and killed 37-year-old Thomas Matthew Ellis.
The shooting happened four years ago on Dallas Street in Norfolk.
Floyd was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder, three years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony and five years for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Floyd was also sentenced to three years probation once he’s released from prison.
