Man given 18-year active sentence for injuring 2 men in 2019 shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who shot and injured two men on Pershing Avenue in Norfolk in 2019 will serve an 18-year active prison sentence.

Euphrates Earl Bean was sentenced to 48 years with 30 suspended Friday, according to court records. He was convicted in March 2020 of two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Bean was 39 at the time of the August 2019 incident.

Police said he shot two men ages 42 and 45 during an incident on Pershing Avenue near Lyons Avenue. Police said Bean also accidentally shot himself.

