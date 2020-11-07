Man given 15 years in prison with 2 years, 6 months suspended in Norfolk woman’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with 2 years and 6 months suspended in the beating death of a Norfolk woman in June 2018.

Robert Colon was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court on charges of voluntary manslaughter and attempted unlawful wounding.

Colon pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2019.

Norfolk police said 36-year-old Melissa Yuhas was found unresponsive outside of a home on Cape Henry Avenue in June 2018 and later died at an area hospital.

Police initially charged Colon with second-degree murder, but the charge was later amended. He was also charged in connection to the wounding of another man.

