NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 64-year-old man will serve 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in 2019 in Norfolk.

Edgar Emmanuel Oliver, 64, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court Friday to 40 years with 10 suspended conditional on good behavior and completion of probation. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last September.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Oliver said he was experiencing homelessness at the time of the stabbing.

Oliver was sleeping near the Shop ‘N Go convenience store at 1722 Church Street in Norfolk on Oct. 17, 2019 when he was approached by 64-year-old Arthur Daniel Sanders Jr.

Oliver told police Sanders attempted to give Oliver some dollar bills from his pocket.

Oliver said he had been taking medication “for a mental illness” and Sanders had not touched him, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office said, however, he started to fight with Sanders.

In the fight, Oliver stabbed Sanders seven times. One of those wounds cut Sander’s carotid artery in his neck.

Oliver fled the scene, and a Shop ‘N Go customer attempted to aid Sanders after he called for help.

Despite the attempts to save him, Sanders bled to death and was pronounced dead that afternoon at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

After the stabbing, a witness called 911 and told Norfolk police which direction Oliver had fled. Officers found him in the 700 block of 25th Street with red stains on his shoes.

Oliver said he stabbed Sanders because he “had to do it” and he was unsure of Sanders’ intentions.

While psychiatrists determined Oliver was mentally ill, they said he was legally competent to stand trial.

“This is a tragic case,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “A mentally ill man has murdered a Good Samaritan. We have secured justice for Mr. Sanders and his family, and we have protected the community from further violence by the perpetrator, but we must ask ourselves how we got here. If we want to avoid further tragedies like this one, we must address the crisis in mental-health treatment to ensure that the mentally ill are cared for and that Good Samaritans may live.”

Oliver’s previous criminal history convictions include multiple larcenies, arson and assault and battery, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office said.