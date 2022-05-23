NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Massachusetts man was cited by police after he was caught carrying a loaded handgun in Norfolk International Airport on May 22.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, the man was stopped because a 9mm loaded with 17 bullets triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. TSA then alerted Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on a weapons violation.

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution.

“This individual had his handgun in a firearm case, but it is still not the proper way to transport a gun because you can’t carry it into the cabin of a plane,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Bringing an illegal item such as a loaded gun delays travelers and often results in a criminal charge. Additionally, TSA will issue a stiff financial civil penalty.”

This is the ninth gun found in the airport this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.