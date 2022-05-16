NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found stabbed in the neck Saturday afternoon in the Military Circle area of Norfolk.

Norfolk police say they responded just after noon to the 5900 block of Poplar Hall Drive for a report of a stabbing victim. That’s the address for the Norfolk Station 4 firehouse.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General and his injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

There’s no suspect information available at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing.