Man found shot overnight on Colley Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot overnight in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they were notified around 11:59 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Colley Avenue in Ghent.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time. No other details were made available by police.

