Man found shot at Shop N Go in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to the Shop N Go in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Thursday night to investigate a shooting.

Officers arrived at the business around 7 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury was considered not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

