NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man charged in the killing of an ODU student in 2011 has been found not guilty on all charges.

Javon Doyle was facing 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, who was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne was in the courtroom Thursday and says the jury took around two hours to reach a not-guilty verdict.

These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of June 10, 2011. Christopher Cummings was in his home on 42nd Street near the ODU campus when Cummings was shot and killed.

This is the second time Doyle’s case has been tried in court after a judge declared a mistrial in August after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

Doyle was one of four men who faced charges in the death of Cummings. Here is where each of their cases stands:

Kwuame Edwards: Dismissed

Ahmad Watson: Dismissed

Javon Doyle: Not guilty on all charges

Rashad Dooley: Convicted of lesser charges, will be sentenced next week

