NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) A man charged in the killing of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton has been found guilty on lesser charges in Norfolk court.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, a jury convicted Michael Ebong of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of rape and one count of object sexual penetration. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Norfolk Police say Sheena West was found dead in November 2020 and Kelsey Paton was found dead in July 2020. Both of the women were discovered at Ebong’s apartment on Hillside Avenue in Norfolk.

Sentencing for Ebong is scheduled for December 29th.

10 On Your Side’s Julie Millet will have more coverage of this story on WAVY News 10.