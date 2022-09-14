NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the killing of an ODU student in 2011 has been found guilty of conspiracy, but not murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, a jury convicted Rashad Dooley of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery.

He was found not guilty on 10 other charges including first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of Chris Cummings.



Dolley was also charged with the wounding of Jake Carey, Cummings’s roommate at the home they rented on West 47th Street.

Cummings was a student at ODU and the nephew of Elijah Cummings, the late congressman from Maryland.

Dooley was 18 back in June 2011. He was the youngest of four codefendants in the death of Cummings, arrested 10 years later in August of last year.

