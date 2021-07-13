Man found guilty in 2019 fatal shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found guilty in connection to a Norfolk shooting that killed a man and injured a woman back in 2019.

Then 20-year-old Demarcus Mackey and 18-year-old Ja’Quan R. Claiborne were arrested in July 2019 in connection to a shooting in the 2100 block of Keller Avenue.

23-year-old Stefon T. Grimes was killed and a woman suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Both men were initially charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, abduction, armed burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, and four counts each of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, Mackey was found guilty of his second-degree murder, abduction, armed burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, and three counts each of using a firearm, during his jury trial which ended yesterday.



He was nolle prosequi on the malicious wounding and one use of firearm charge. His sentencing date is set for October 5, 2021.



Jaquan Claiborne was found not guilty on all charges.