Man found dead with gunshot wound in Norfolk hotel room

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead inside of a hotel room, near Lake Wright.

According to police, they received a call around 9:05 a.m. regarding the incident at the Quality Suites Lake Wright in the 1500 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard.

They say a man was found in a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a homicide at the Quality Suites Lake Wright. A man was found inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 9:05 a.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/jEJEIWHL9l — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 14, 2021