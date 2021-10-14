Man found dead with gunshot wound in Norfolk hotel room

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead inside of a hotel room, near Lake Wright.

According to police, they received a call around 9:05 a.m. regarding the incident at the Quality Suites Lake Wright in the 1500 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard.

They say a man was found in a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

