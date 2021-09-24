Man found dead outside car on I-64 in Norfolk, another taken to hospital after ‘unusual incident,’ police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they’re investigating an “unusual incident” in which a man was found dead outside a car on I-64 early Friday morning.

Another man was also found at the scene on westbound I-64 at Chesapeake Boulevard and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police didn’t have many details in a press release, but said the men’s Chevrolet Malibu was found with its hazard lights on. Both men were outside the car in the road, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and State Police are reaching out for witnesses. Those with information can call (757)424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. VDOT set up a detour for the investigation.