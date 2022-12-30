NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.

According to Norfolk police, officers responded to the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road just after 7 a.m. Friday to check on the well-being of a man found lying on the ground.

When they got to the scene, authorities pronounced the man dead. At this time, police say they are investigating the case as an undetermined death.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.