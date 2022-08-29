NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was found dead at the scene in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

According to police, they received the call for the incident around 5:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Military Highway. This is near the Broad Creek Shopping Center in Norfolk. When they got to the scene, officers found the man dead on the scene.

Police say the incident is being investigated as an undetermined death case. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.