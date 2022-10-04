NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Ocean View in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a call for an unresponsive man at a bus stop in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Avenue around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released. Police say they are investigating the case as an undetermined death.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.