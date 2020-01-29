Man finds toys in dumpster behind Christmas Depot — but the Salvation Army says there’s a reason why

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walking near the Salvation Army Christmas Depot in Norfolk stopped in his tracks when walking by the dumpsters behind the building recently.

The Christmas Depot is a large collection center where donated gifts are taken in from the community.

“Some of the kids from the neighborhood must have went in the dumpsters themselves and threw gifts out, and I went over to look at them and they were packaged gifts,” Bryan Hengeveld said.

Hengeveld said when he saw them, he couldn’t understand why they were in there.

“There are boxes that were gifts that were actual gifts in both of the dumpsters,” he said.

He took pictures and contacted 10 On Your Side.

“Everyone who donated should be given an answer as to why, and it shouldn’t happen again,” said Hengeveld.

WAVY News took his concerns to the Salvation Army.

The development director for the Salvation Army, Grace Ramos, said and there are instances when toys are tossed.

“So, if we have toys that come in used or broken or damaged, the boxes are dirty, or the boxes are broken, or they’re missing pieces, we don’t distribute them as new toys,” said Ramos.

But Hengeveld wants to know, if a toy is dirty, why cant it just be cleaned?

“All they have to do is wipe it off. Maybe take it out of the packaging and hand it to the kid,” said Hengeveld.

Ramos said they can only give out new toys in their packaging. She said they do try to fix or clean what they can.

“Sometimes a box might just need scotch tape on it and its good to go, but some as they’re picked up or transported or get dropped off by volunteer groups are beyond fixing — that they truly look like a used item,” said Ramos.

She said they do this for safety reasons.

Hengeveld wishes more could be done.