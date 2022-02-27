Man fatally shot Sunday night in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday night in Norfolk’s Ocean View community.

According to police, the man was shot around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pretty Lake Avenue & 6th Bay Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim or suspect information was not immediately released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.