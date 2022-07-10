The victim died at the scene of the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk’s Ocean View community.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of East Ocean View Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 7th Bay Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the identity of the victim and the motive for the shooting.