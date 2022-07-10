NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk’s Ocean View community.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of East Ocean View Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 7th Bay Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died on the scene.
10 On Your Side is working to learn the identity of the victim and the motive for the shooting.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.