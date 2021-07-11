Man fatally shot on Vimy Ridge Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one man was fatally shot Sunday night in Norfolk.

According to officials, the shooting occurred inside of a residence in the 2900 block of Vimy Ridge Avenue.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a residence in the 2900 block of Vimy Ridge Ave. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 10:15 p.m. A suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OmquzuJOU9 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 12, 2021

When police arrived on the scene shortly after 10:15 p.m., they say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect is in custody.