Man fatally shot on Vimy Ridge Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one man was fatally shot Sunday night in Norfolk.
According to officials, the shooting occurred inside of a residence in the 2900 block of Vimy Ridge Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene shortly after 10:15 p.m., they say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
A suspect is in custody.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.