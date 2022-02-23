Man facing several charges including auto theft, assault on emergency personnel following crash on Granby St in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Norfolk.

Police say the crash occurred on Feb. 18 in the 1800 block of Granby Street. There were two drivers involved, one of which was detained by police at the scene. The other driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the details surrounding the crash.

Police confirmed that 21-year-old Nathaniel R. Beane was arrested and charged with several crimes including auto theft, two counts of assault on emergency personnel, assault on a health care provider, and disorderly conduct in a hospital.

Beane is currently in the custody of the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Nathaniel R. Beane, Feb. 23, 2022 (Courtesy – Norfolk City Jail)