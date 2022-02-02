Man facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder following 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center that seriously injured a woman.

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, a grand jury certified a direct-indicted charge of attempted first-degree murder against Avion Northan.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 17, 2021 in a parking garage at MacArthur Center.

Police say the incident sent a woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office added that Northan is facing aggravated malicious wounding and assault against a family member charges from the same incident.

The other two charges were certified to a grand jury in December following a preliminary hearing in November.

Northan is scheduled for a bench trial on March 9.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.