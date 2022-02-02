Man facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder following 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center that seriously injured a woman.
According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, a grand jury certified a direct-indicted charge of attempted first-degree murder against Avion Northan.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 17, 2021 in a parking garage at MacArthur Center.
Police say the incident sent a woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The commonwealth’s attorney’s office added that Northan is facing aggravated malicious wounding and assault against a family member charges from the same incident.
The other two charges were certified to a grand jury in December following a preliminary hearing in November.
Northan is scheduled for a bench trial on March 9.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.