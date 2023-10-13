NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 49-year-old Jose Vasquez-Velazquez III was convicted on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for raping and sodomizing a 14-year-old girl this past summer, officials said.

Vazquez-Velazquez pleaded guilty to rape, forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15. He faces a maximum active sentence of 35 years, officials said. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 12.

Courtesy: NPD

On June 6, the victim’s mother called Norfolk police to report the text messages from her daughter saying she had been kidnapped and raped. The victim recognized Vasquez-Velazquez from the neighborhood, and told her mom where she was, officials said.

Norfolk police went to the home on the 300 block of Olney Road, where the man told officers he was the only one there, officials said.

After officers circled the block, they saw the victim walking down the street. The victim told officers she had been inside Vazquez-Velazquez’ residence and was forced out of the house after detectives knocked on the door, officials said.

The victim and her mother were transported to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, and the victim underwent a sexual assault nurse examination. The test revealed the presence of Vazquez-Velazquez’ DNA.