1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk; person of interest in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say one man died and two others were injured Thursday evening in a triple shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at 774 W. Little Creek Road, which is a 7-Eleven.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say a person of interest has been detained.

