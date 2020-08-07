1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk; person of interest in custody

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say one man died and two others were injured Thursday evening in a triple shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at 774 W. Little Creek Road, which is a 7-Eleven.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say a person of interest has been detained.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10