1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk; person of interest in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say one man died and two others were injured Thursday evening in a triple shooting.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at 774 W. Little Creek Road, which is a 7-Eleven.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
Police say a person of interest has been detained.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Twin YouTube stars charged after Uber driver held at gunpoint during fake bank robbery
- CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children
- Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
- Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: How to see the signs
- Congress confronts challenges of reopening schools