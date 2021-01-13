Man dies in stabbing on N Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police said a man died Wednesday night after he was stabbed at a location off North Military Highway
The stabbing was reported around 9:20 p.m. at 515 North Military Highway, which is a Ramada Limited motel. Police did not say where on the property it happened.
Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene.
Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
