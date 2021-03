NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police responded to an accident that killed a man early Thursday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 12:15 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 8600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police have closed all travel lanes while crews investigate. There are no other details at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.