Man dies in shooting on Woodview Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Woodview Avenue.

Police said the call came in reporting a shooting around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Woodview Avenue, police tweeted.

Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information on suspects.

Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.