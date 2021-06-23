Man dies in shooting on Woodview Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Woodview Avenue.
Police said the call came in reporting a shooting around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Woodview Avenue, police tweeted.
Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.
Police did not release any information on suspects.
Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.