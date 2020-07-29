Man dies in shooting on W. 29th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has died following a shooting on W. 29th Street in Norfolk.

Police say the call came in reporting a shooting in the 300 block of W. 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

