NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has died following a shooting on W. 29th Street in Norfolk.
Police say the call came in reporting a shooting in the 300 block of W. 29th Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts:
- Man dies in shooting on W. 29th Street in Norfolk
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- Hampton Roads Pride announces cancellation of upcoming events
- FULL LIST: Back-to-school plans for every school district in the Hampton Roads region
- Businesses in Hampton Roads prepare to comply with new executive order restricting bars, restaurants