Man dies in shooting on W 28th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting on W. 28th Street in Norfolk.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 28th Street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.