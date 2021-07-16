Man dies in shooting on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Friday night.
The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive, police said.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
10 On Your Side went to the scene, which appeared to be at 7-Eleven.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
