Man dies in shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in a shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk Wednesday night, Norfolk Police said.
Police said the call reporting the shooting came in around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Granby Street.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
