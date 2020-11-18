Man dies in shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in a shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk Wednesday night, Norfolk Police said.

Police said the call reporting the shooting came in around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Granby Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

