Man dies in shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man died Thursday in a shooting on E. Little Creek Road.

Police tweeted Thursday night saying they were investigating the shooting, which was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road.

Officers responded to the emergency call and found the man dead at the scene.

Police did not release additional details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10