Man dies in shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man died Thursday in a shooting on E. Little Creek Road.
Police tweeted Thursday night saying they were investigating the shooting, which was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road.
Officers responded to the emergency call and found the man dead at the scene.
Police did not release additional details.
