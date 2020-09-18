Man dies in shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man died Thursday in a shooting on E. Little Creek Road.

Police tweeted Thursday night saying they were investigating the shooting, which was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road.

Officers responded to the emergency call and found the man dead at the scene.

Police did not release additional details.

