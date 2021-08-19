Man dies in shooting on Dubose Drive in Norfolk Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting on Dubose Drive in Norfolk Thursday.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Dubose Drive for the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Dubose Drive in Norfolk Aug. 19, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Dubose Drive in Norfolk Aug. 19, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.