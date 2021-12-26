Man dies in shooting on Denver Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Sunday night in a shooting in Norfolk’s Coleman Place neighborhood, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:15 in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue. That’s near Sewells Point Road and Azalea Garden Road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.