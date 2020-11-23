Man dies in shooting on Corprew Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a shooting on Corprew Avenue Monday night, Norfolk Police said.

Police said the call came in around 10:50 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

