Man dies in shooting on Corprew Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a shooting on Corprew Avenue Monday night, Norfolk Police said.
Police said the call came in around 10:50 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
