Man dies in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of B Avenue. The call reporting the incident came in around 9:20 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Oct. 25, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

