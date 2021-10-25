Man dies in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of B Avenue. The call reporting the incident came in around 9:20 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
