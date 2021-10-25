Man dies in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Monday night

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of B Avenue. The call reporting the incident came in around 9:20 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

  • Fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Oct. 25, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)
  • Fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Oct. 25, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10