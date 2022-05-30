NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk police said a man died following an overnight shooting on B Avenue.

According to police, the shooting occurred around midnight in the 700 block of B Avenue in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Paul Robinson.

Police haven’t released any other details, including suspect information.

A day before this deadly shooting, police were called to the 800 block of B Avenue for a shooting there. Police confirmed it was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, but have provided no additional information.