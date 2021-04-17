Man dies in overnight shooting on E. Princess Anne Road

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Norfolk man early Saturday morning.

Emergency communications was notified around 1:15 a.m. for a report of gunshot victim in the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road. When crews arrived on scene, they located Brandon D. Winder suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winder was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

