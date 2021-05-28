Man dies in motorcycle crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man died Thursday night after a serious motorcycle crash.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street, according to Norfolk police.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound lanes on Granby Street were closed as Norfolk police investigated the crash.
Police did not release additional details.
