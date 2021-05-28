Man dies in motorcycle crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man died Thursday night after a serious motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street, according to Norfolk police.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes on Granby Street were closed as Norfolk police investigated the crash.

Police did not release additional details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.