Man dies in hit and run on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a hit and run in Norfolk early Friday morning.

Norfolk Police say officers were called around 3:45 a.m. for the hit and run in the 1800 block of Tidewater Drive. A man was pronounced on scene.

Traffic is shutdown at Tidewater Drive at Lindenwood Avenue and Tidewater at St Julian Avenue, according to dispatch.

No additional details were provided by police.

If you have additional information that can help police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

