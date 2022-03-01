Man dies in hit-and-run in Norfolk Tuesday

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man died in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Little Creek Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the crash.

They did not release any information on suspects, but in a follow-up tweet said they had possibly located the vehicle involved in the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10