Man dies in hit-and-run in Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man died in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Little Creek Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the crash.

They did not release any information on suspects, but in a follow-up tweet said they had possibly located the vehicle involved in the crash.