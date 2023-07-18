NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting late Monday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for an unresponsive person came in around 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sunset Dr. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.