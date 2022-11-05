NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Saturday evening in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.