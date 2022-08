A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Norfolk. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Wynn)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue. Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Norfolk Police Department is asking people to please avoid the area.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.