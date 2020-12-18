Man dies following hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has died after a hit-and-run that happened Thursday night.

On Dec. 17, around 9:40 p.m., police responded to the 5600 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, at the intersection of Briar Hill Road, for the report of a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the man was riding on a moped scooter when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the kin has been notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a breaking news story.